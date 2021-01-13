Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 138985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Specifically, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWX. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$563,677.16 and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

