Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.65. 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,300,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

