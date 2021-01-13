Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 1,375,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,213,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

