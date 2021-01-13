Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthcare Trust of America traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 3,306,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,566,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 911,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,876,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

