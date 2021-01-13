HeartBout Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $80,320.24 and approximately $136.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

