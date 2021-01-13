Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.