Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $362.05 million and $53.06 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00096430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008265 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,216,333 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

