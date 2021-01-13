HedgeTrade Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $231.55 million and $560,879.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001280 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

