Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,503,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

