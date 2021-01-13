Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

