Helix Market Cap Reaches $121,823.98 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $121,823.98 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00272209 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004147 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 382.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,091,007 coins and its circulating supply is 30,955,157 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

