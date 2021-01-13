Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.35 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $77.35 million and $424,796.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00399993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

