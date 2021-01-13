Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 1,726,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,571,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.