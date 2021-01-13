HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $901,307.76

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $901,307.76 and approximately $5,628.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.23 or 0.99548357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047500 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,149,392 coins and its circulating supply is 260,014,242 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

