HempCoin Trading Down 5.1% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $3,051.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.11 or 0.99957713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,159,676 coins and its circulating supply is 260,024,526 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

