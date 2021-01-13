Herbert Virgin Sells 3,805 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 1,976,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,896. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.