Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) (LON:HPAC) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) (LON:HPAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $80.00. Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

