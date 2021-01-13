Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$137.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.