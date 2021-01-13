Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

