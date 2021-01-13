Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,905 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.