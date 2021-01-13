Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

