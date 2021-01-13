Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter.

EZA stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

