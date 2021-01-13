Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,447 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,490,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,566,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

