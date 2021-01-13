Hexavest Inc. Sells 15,282 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $5,807,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

