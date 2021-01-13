Hexavest Inc. Sells 27,871 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

