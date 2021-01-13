Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,444 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

