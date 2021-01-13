Hexavest Inc. Sells 39,926 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,926 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $31,163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,518,000 after buying an additional 492,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 114.1% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 692,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after buying an additional 368,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

