Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,401 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,502,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 532,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 149,340 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

MCK opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

