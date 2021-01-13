Hexavest Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 159,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.03.

BIDU opened at $239.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

