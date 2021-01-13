Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,380 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.24.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

