High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 6,710 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $57,303.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,151 shares of company stock worth $232,700 in the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

