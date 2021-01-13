Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41). 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 683.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 684.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.15.

Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) Company Profile (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

