Highwoods Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

