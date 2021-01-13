Hive Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Hive has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $51.81 million and $3.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001412 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,651,212 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

