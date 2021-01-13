HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. HMS reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.