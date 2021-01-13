Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

