Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,960 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

