Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

