HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $3,214.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOLD has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

