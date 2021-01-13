Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $206.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

