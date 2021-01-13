Honeywell International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

