hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.45. hopTo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 88.73% and a net margin of 16.34%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.