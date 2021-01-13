Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

