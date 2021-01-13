HorusPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $176,391.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

