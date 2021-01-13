Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L)’s (HSW) “Under review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) stock traded down GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.54 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 863,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.19. The company has a market cap of £89.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

Hostelworld Group plc

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

