Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Hits $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

