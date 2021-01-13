Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

