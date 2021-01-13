H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1018563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,637. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.