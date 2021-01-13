H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $271.84

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $271.84 and traded as low as $261.33. H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at $263.50, with a volume of 7,930 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £105.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.84.

In other H&T Group plc (HAT.L) news, insider Richard Withers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

