HT Partners LLC Acquires 22,340 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 857.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,592,000 after acquiring an additional 304,968 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 24,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,212. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.